GA teen arrested in killing of mom, stepdad months after 911 call

Posted at 8:46 AM, July 9, 2025
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV)  — A Georgia teenager has been arrested for the murder of her mother and stepfather, five months after placing the 911 call.

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the deaths of James Brock and Kristin Brock. The couple was fatally shot in their home on February 20, 2025, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, in her booking photo after being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of her mother and stepfather in Carroll County, Georgia. (Photo: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

At a press conference, spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey confirmed Patrick was the one who placed the 911 call after Patrick’s half-sister found their bodies.

“From the very moment the 911 call was received, a relentless investigation began, one that would span months, consume thousands of hours, and require the full weight of local and federal law enforcement partnerships,” said Hulsey.

Patrick turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Authorities said they’re still investigating the motive.

“This case remains an active and ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are possible as new evidence comes to light. Anyone with information is still encouraged to come forward,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

