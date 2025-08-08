Experts discuss mental health concerns in Ga. teen’s double murder case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A 17-year-old girl charged as an adult in a double homicide case is raising questions about juvenile mental health and the justice system’s response to young offenders.

Sarah Grace Patrick is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the deaths of her stepfather, James Brock, and mother, Kristin Brock. The couple was fatally shot in their Georgia home on Feb. 20, 2025.

Criminology expert Dr. Debbie Goodman believes the teen should remain in custody due to the severity of the alleged crimes.

“What’s really unsettling for a lot of people is this 17-year-old girl. We don’t expect a child to be involved in a double homicide. We expect a 17-year-old should be going to school, learning, growing, developing, setting goals, interacting with friends,” Goodman said.

Goodman outlined several common factors in cases where juveniles kill parents, including mental health issues, substance abuse, a history of abuse in the home, and conflicts over dating relationships.

She emphasized that while the investigation will likely uncover the motive, the teen should not be released due to the potential danger to others and herself.

Psychology expert Dr. Sue Cornbluth agreed with the assessment, pointing to concerning behavioral patterns.

“This is a young lady who has had tremendous trauma, it appears, in her life. There was a contentious divorce going on with her parents, drugs and alcohol involved,” Cornbluth said.

Cornbluth expressed particular concern about the teen’s social media activity on TikTok, which she believes shows “a need for excessive attention” and indicates serious mental health issues that require evaluation.

“It seems to me she was just living inside of her head. She probably had no one to talk to about what was going on in her world. She was on the move a lot, going from home to home,” Cornbluth said.

Cornbluth also believes that as the case moves forward, more information about the defendant’s home life will come out.

Both experts concluded that keeping the teen in custody is the safest option for everyone involved while proper mental health evaluations are conducted.

Patrick is scheduled for a bond hearing on Aug. 19.

