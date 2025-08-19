Ga. teen accused of killing mother and stepfather denied bond

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Court TV) — A packed courtroom watched as a Georgia judge denied bond to a 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her mother and stepfather.

Sarah Grace Patrick, who faces two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45, appeared in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing. The bodies of the victims were discovered on February 20, 2025, at their family home by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies. Both had died from apparent gunshot wounds, including shots to the head.

Patrick has been held in the Carroll County jail for 42 days since her July 8 arrest. Due to her age, she is being kept in solitary confinement for safety reasons, according to her defense attorney.

The defense called six witnesses who testified to Patrick’s character and community ties. Ben Bonner, lead pastor at Catalyst Church in Carrollton, described Patrick as an active church member who had been baptized and remained connected to the congregation even through her current challenges.

Kaitlin O’Keefe testified that she took Patrick in after the deaths, providing her with basic necessities and housing. According to O’Keefe, Patrick worked hard to graduate from high school early and was employed at a local restaurant.

Carrie Jensen, mother of Patrick’s best friend, read a letter describing the defendant as someone with a huge heart who is loving, protective, and deeply rooted in her faith.

The state presented emotional testimony from James’ family, including his sister Kim Bowling.

“I not only lost my brother, but also my sister-in-law, in the most horrific way imaginable. Every night, I lie awake unable to sleep,” Bowling said.

Bowling also expressed her concerns about witness intimidation and said that she feared for her own family’s safety if Patrick was released on bond.

Trysten Brock, James’ eldest son, expressed his ongoing grief and concerns about Patrick potentially receiving a bond.

“It feels like I’m living in a nightmare. I’m depressed. I struggle to sleep. I can’t even walk through my own living room without seeing his urn and being reminded of everything all over again,” he said.

A letter from James’ 12-year-old son was read to the court, stating his sadness and confusion about why Patrick, whom he had trusted and loved like a sister, would hurt everyone this way.

In arguing against bond, Assistant District Attorney Michael Parrish emphasized the seriousness of the charges and concerns from the Brock family about potential witness intimidation, particularly regarding a 6-year-old witness in the case — Patrick’s younger sister. Parrish noted that this was not just a double homicide but the murder of the defendant’s mother and stepfather.

Patrick’s defense attorney, LaToya Williams, countered that Patrick meets all legal requirements for bond, noting she has no prior criminal history, no driver’s license, and strong community support. They also highlighted that while the Brock family opposes bond, members of Kristin’s family support Patrick’s release. The defense suggested the court could impose conditions such as no social media access, ankle monitoring, and house arrest to ensure Patrick’s compliance while awaiting trial.

In denying bond, Judge Dustin Hightower cited concerns raised by the victims’ family members about Patrick’s ability to flee and potential danger to the community and to them. He concluded that the State had met its burden by a preponderance of the evidence, and therefore Patrick was not a proper candidate for bond.

As the judge announced his decision, emotional reactions could be heard in the gallery, with one member of the Brock family whispering thanks to God.

