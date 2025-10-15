Judge: Prosecutors can’t tell jury Christopher Scholtes watched pornography

Posted at 4:01 PM, October 15, 2025
Scripps News Tucson Scripps News Tucson and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (Scripps News Tucson) — A judge has issued new guidelines for attorneys indicating what evidence will and will not be allowed in at trial for a father accused of murdering his young daughter.

man appears in court

Christopher Scholtes appears in court for his arraignment Aug. 8, 2024. (Court TV)

The judge in the case against Christopher Scholtes says prosecutors can not tell jurors Scholtes was in his house watching pornography while his daughter was strapped into the family car without air conditioning, in the summer heat.

Scholtes is charged with murder in the 2024 death of his daughter, Parker, who investigators said spent almost three and a half hours strapped in a car seat.

MORE | AZ father charged in daughter’s hot car death wants new plea deal

However, the ruling on what would be fair to tell jurors says prosecutors can use testimony of previous incidents where Scholtes’ children were left unattended in a car, including incidents when law enforcement officers warned him of the danger.

As Scholtes’ daughter was being rushed to a hospital, Scholtes’ wife exchanged text messages with him, saying she had warned him many times not to leave the child in the car. Those text messages can be used at trial.

Scholtes previously turned down a plea deal; under the terms of that offer, he would have had to plead guilty to second-degree murder and would have received a sentence of 10-25 years in prison. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted at trial.

This story was originally written by Craig Smith for Scripps News Tucson, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Christopher Scholtes
play button

Chris Scholtes, Dad Accused in Hot Car Death, Had History of Abuse Complaints

Christopher Scholtes who was charged with murder for leaving his two-year-old daughter in a hot car had a history of child abuse complaints. More

mugshot

Dad accused in hot car death had history of abuse complaints

Records from the AZ Dept. of Child Safety show a history of child abuse complaints against Christopher Scholtes. More

Christopher Scholtes in court
play button

Father In Hot Car Death Case Wants A New Plea Deal

Chris Scholtes is charged with murder and child abuse in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, who died after being left in a hot car.  More

TOP STORIES

Ashley Monroe in court
bionca ellis appears in court