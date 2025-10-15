Judge: Prosecutors can’t tell jury Christopher Scholtes watched pornography

TUCSON, Ariz. (Scripps News Tucson) — A judge has issued new guidelines for attorneys indicating what evidence will and will not be allowed in at trial for a father accused of murdering his young daughter.

The judge in the case against Christopher Scholtes says prosecutors can not tell jurors Scholtes was in his house watching pornography while his daughter was strapped into the family car without air conditioning, in the summer heat.

Scholtes is charged with murder in the 2024 death of his daughter, Parker, who investigators said spent almost three and a half hours strapped in a car seat.

However, the ruling on what would be fair to tell jurors says prosecutors can use testimony of previous incidents where Scholtes’ children were left unattended in a car, including incidents when law enforcement officers warned him of the danger.

As Scholtes’ daughter was being rushed to a hospital, Scholtes’ wife exchanged text messages with him, saying she had warned him many times not to leave the child in the car. Those text messages can be used at trial.

Scholtes previously turned down a plea deal; under the terms of that offer, he would have had to plead guilty to second-degree murder and would have received a sentence of 10-25 years in prison. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted at trial.

