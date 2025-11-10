Judge rejects plea deal for Timothy Hauschultz in murder case

MANITOWOC, Wis. (Scripps News Green Bay/Court TV) — A Manitowoc County judge has rejected an Alford plea for Timothy Hauschultz, who’s been charged with murder, among other counts, for allegedly ordering punishment that led to his great-nephew’s death.

Judge Carey Read said such a plea would not be in the best interest of the public.

Hauschultz faces multiple felony charges stemming from the death, including felony murder for the death of seven-year-old Ethan Hauschultz. He was first arrested in 2019.

MORE | Fireworks in court after judge refuses to accept plea agreement

According to a criminal complaint, Hauschultz directed his then-14-year-old son, Damian Hauschultz, to discipline seven-year-old Ethan for failing to memorize a series of Bible verses. The punishment allegedly included having the boy carry a heavy log for hours under Damian’s supervision.

An Alford plea allows defendants to maintain their innocence but accept a conviction, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin.

In February, a different judge refused to accept a plea agreement Hauschultz had reached with the prosecution; at the time, Judge Jerilyn Dietz implied she wanted a longer sentence than the 12 years the two sides had agreed upon. Dietz later recused herself from the case after the defense filed a motion for her to withdraw.

Now that the deal has been rejected, Hauschultz’s trial remains scheduled to begin on February 23rd.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.