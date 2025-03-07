Judge upholds Morgan Geyser’s conditional release

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — A judge on Thursday approved Morgan Geyser’s conditional release after the institution where she has been held filed a petition to block it.

“She’s very happy, very relieved to be able to move on to the next phase in her life,” Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton explained.

The ruling comes after Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren said in court that the state has not met the burden of clear and convincing evidence that Geyser needs to stay in the mental health facility.

“I don’t see a risk to the public and I don’t see a risk to her,” Judge Bohren said.

In February, the judge stayed Geyser’s release due to the petition, which came nearly a month after Judge Bohren initially ruled to grant her conditional release to a group home, saying rehabilitation requires individuals to be involved in the community.

Geyser was originally committed to a mental health facility for 40 years after being found “not guilty due to mental disease or defect” for nearly stabbing her friend to death in 2014. She and Anissa Weier admitted to the attack on their friend Payton Leutner, saying they did it to appease the fictional character Slender Man.

The attempt to block Geyser’s release was raised by Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she has been held. The institution filed a petition with the court, citing concerns about a book she was reading and a person she was communicating with.

The book, allegedly a Stephen King novel, contained themes of sexual sadism and graphic content, according to the petition argued in court.

“It was a hit job. I mean she’s done everything right. She’s followed the rules, she hasn’t done anything wrong, she needs to get out, “Cotton explained.

Cotton argued in court last week that she is safe for release, citing the institution’s controlled access, knowledge of visitors, and ability to monitor meetings.

“She’s a young woman. She needs to move on with her life. A plan needs to be put in place to get her out. That’s what the judge ordered. And I felt like the whole process of trying to revoke her was unfair,” Cotton explained.

Geyser will be back in court on March 21 for a review hearing, with another set for April 28, according to court records.

A time frame for a plan for her conditional release is now being determined.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.