Judge weighs admissibility of occult evidence in Georgia murder case

PORTERDALE, Ga. (Court TV) — A Georgia judge heard arguments over whether prosecutors can introduce evidence about a defendant’s alleged interest in Satanism and serial killers during her upcoming murder trial.

Katelyn Grace Goble, 29, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of Morgan Bauer in February 2016. The state wants to present Goble’s social media posts about the occult, Satanism, and serial killers to establish motive in the case.

During a motion hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors argued the evidence is crucial to proving their case against Goble, who is accused of strangling Bauer with her boyfriend and then dismembering and burning her body. Defense attorneys countered that such evidence would be prejudicial and irrelevant to the charges.

Defense attorney Ifeoluwa Rogers Ben-Shidah argued that allowing such evidence would unfairly prejudice the jury against his client. He contended that the prejudicial effect substantially outweighs any probative value, particularly given the inflammatory nature of the social media content.

The case dates back to February 26, 2016, when Bauer was allegedly killed at the home where Goble and Jonathan Warren were living. Prosecutors detailed disturbing allegations, saying that the victim was strangled and then cut into pieces. After dismembering her, Warren allegedly had sex with the torso for several days. He told officers that the couple ate the victim’s clitoris.

After three days, the couple is accused of putting Bauer’s remains into a suitcase and burning it in the backyard.

Prosecutors presented a disturbing collection of social media evidence they want to introduce at trial, including TikTok videos where Goble allegedly discussed her fascination with serial killers and the occult, and another of her appearing to hold a severed head. Warren allegedly told investigators that Goble had an interest in forensic pathology and wanted to murder someone to cut up a body.

The state specifically wants to introduce social media posts made by Goble, writings and notes from the defendant, and testimony from co-defendant Warren about Goble’s alleged occult practices and interest in death-related topics. Warren is expected to testify about conversations and behaviors he witnessed that prosecutors say demonstrate Goble’s fascination with violence and death.

Warren pleaded guilty to all charges at his arraignment; prosecutors said that he requested the death penalty.

Goble wasn’t arrested until August 2023, more than seven years after the alleged crime. She was initially charged with tampering with evidence before a grand jury returned a five-count indictment in October 2023.

The judge took the motion under advisement and did not immediately rule on whether the evidence would be allowed at trial.

