‘Just die already’: Sisters accused of abusing preteen for months

CONROE, Texas (Court TV) — Two sisters in Texas are facing multiple charges after authorities say they subjected a 12-year-old child to months of horrific physical and sexual abuse.

Brenda Garcia, 38, and Tania Garcia, 37, were arrested on October 3 on charges of felony injury to a child, unlawful restraint and invasive visual recording, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in September when authorities responded to a call involving the 12-year-old victim, who disclosed ongoing physical and sexual abuse. The child was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff confirmed injuries consistent with abuse and malnutrition.

The victim told investigators she had been living with an uncle in Houston who allegedly sexually abused her before Brenda took her from that home. When Child Protective Services became involved and searched for the child, Brenda allegedly told CPS the victim had moved back to Honduras with her biological mother.

According to the arrest warrant, injuries were observed all over the victim’s body, including a large gash on the back of her head that appeared infected.

The arrest warrant also details a pattern of severe abuse, stating the victim was:

Beaten with a thick stick on her back and legs

Hit and slapped repeatedly

Tied up with zip ties at night and during the day to a chair for allegedly stealing food

Forced to strip nude and crawl on the floor while barking like a dog as she was being photographed

Strangled with a belt

Told to “just die already”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details about the relationship between the Garcia sisters and the victim, or how long the alleged abuse continued.

Both women remain in custody as the investigation continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.