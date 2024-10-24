Kentucky mom pleads guilty to fatally shooting her 2 sons

Posted at 8:32 PM, October 23, 2024
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to fatally shooting her two young sons last year.

Tiffanie Lucas entered guilty pleas to murder charges in Bullitt County Court, news outlets reported. She had previously entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity and was scheduled to stand trial in December before changing her plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22. Judge Rodney Burress said that each charge carries a sentence of 20 to 50 years, or a life sentence.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, in November 2023 found the children, ages 6 and 9, with gunshot wounds, authorities said. The children were taken a hospital in Louisville, where they died.

A witness at the scene identified Lucas as the shooter and a gun was found inside the same room as the children, according to an arrest citation.

