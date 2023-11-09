Kentucky mother charged with shooting, killing two children

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (Court TV/Scripps News Lexington) — A mother is charged with two counts of murder after her two children were killed in a shooting on Wednesday morning.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to reports of a shooting at 213 Bentwood Drive around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they located two children with gunshot wounds. Both children were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Around 2:50 p.m., police provided an update saying both children died from their injuries. Officials say the children were six and nine years old.

32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas, who is the mother of the victims, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.