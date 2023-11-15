Police: Mother says fatally shooting her two sons was an ‘accident’

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (Court TV) — A mother charged with murdering her two young children will remain in jail after a judge kept her bond at $2 million at her first court appearance.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, is charged with the shooting deaths of her two sons, 6-year-old Maurice Baker Jr. and 9-year-old Jayden Howard. Police said a neighbor found them brutally shot inside their home.

Both boys were rushed with a police escort to Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville, where they later died from their injuries.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Lucas entered the Bullitt County courthouse in handcuffs, wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Bullitt County Detective Richard Beahl was the only witness to testify at Tuesday’s hearing about statements Lucas made after the shooting.

“I asked Ms. Lucus if she meant to hurt her children,” Beahl said, “and she indicated, ‘It was an accident.'”

Beahl said she told him that no one else had been in her home that day and that she left the gun in the bedroom. Beahl said Lucas made other comments to him about the shooting, such as, “‘I’m in such a bad spot, ” “‘I’m so stupid,” and “I would never do anything like this unless someone manipulated me.'”

Prior to her first appearance, the judge had appointed a public defender to Lucas and set the bond to $2 million.