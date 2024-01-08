Kentucky mom ‘manipulated’ into killing kids appears in court

Posted at 1:57 PM, January 8, 2024 and last updated 12:24 PM, January 8, 2024

By BETH HEMPHILL

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (Court TV) — A mother charged with murdering her six and nine-year-old sons briefly appeared in court alongside her newly appointed attorney.

Tiffanie Lucas, the Kentucky mother accused of killing her two young sons, waiting in court for a status hearing on January we 8, 2024. (Court TV)

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, is charged with the shooting deaths of her two sons, 6-year-old Maurice Baker Jr. and 9-year-old Jayden Howard, who police said a neighbor found brutally shot inside their home.

At her Jan. 8, 2024 hearing, Lucas, who has pleaded not guilty to her kids’ murders, stood next to her court-appointed public defender, Richard Lawniczak, who formally requested discovery, citing a pending motion to preserve evidence in the case. Judge Rodney Burress explained that the sole purpose for Monday’s hearing was for Lucas to meet her newly appointed attorney. 

At Lucas’ initial arraignment, Bullitt County Detective Richard Beahl was the only witness to testify, providing some insight into the horrific shooting that led to the two young boys’ deaths. 

“I asked Ms. Lucus if she meant to hurt her children,” Beahl said, “and she indicated, ‘It was an accident.’ “

Beahl said she told him that no one else had been in her home that day and that she left the gun in the bedroom. Beahl said Lucas made other comments to him about the shooting, such as, “I’m in such a bad spot,” “I’m so stupid,” and “I would never do anything like this unless someone manipulated me.”

The next hearing to set for trial was scheduled for March 18, 2024.

