Last Call at Veronica’s Tavern | Accomplice to Murder Podcast

In the peaceful village of Essex Junction, Vermont, Michael Durenleau’s life is cut short by a knife through the heart in the darkness behind Veronica’s Tavern after celebratory drinks with his wife Rebecca. Police never arrested the man they were convinced held the knife, instead charging Rebecca as the mastermind behind her husband’s murder. The trial would span two decades and end with an outcome that still haunts Michael’s family.

