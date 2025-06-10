Lori Daybell claims rights were violated in appeal for Idaho murders

Posted at 1:28 PM, June 10, 2025
BOISE, Idaho (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — Lori Vallow Daybell has filed an appeal to the court in Idaho, asking them to reverse her conviction in the murder of her two youngest children and the conspiracy to murder her husband’s previous wife.

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing.

Lori Vallow Daybell sits between her attorneys and looks at notes during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)

Daybell was found guilty and sentenced to three life sentences in 2023 for the murders of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and for conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell.

Court TV Archives | ID v. Vallow Daybell (2023)

In the appeal, Daybell’s attorney lists several reasons why she deserves a new trial, including claims that the court violated Daybell’s statutory and constitutional rights to a speedy trial.

“Lori Daybell was deprived of her Sixth Amendment right to counsel of her choice when the district court disqualified her retained attorney,” the appeal read, in part. “Ms. Daybell was deprived of her right to due process under the Fourteenth Amendment when the district court held pretrial hearings that affected her substantial rights in her absence and while she was incompetent.”

MORE | Who’s who in the world of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell

The appeal also claims that it was wrong of the court to allow prosecutors to “introduce evidence of uncharged bad acts from Arizona into the Idaho criminal trial.”

This Idaho update comes as Daybell is currently on trial — yet again in Arizona — accused of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in 2019.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.

