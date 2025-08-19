Lori Daybell extradited back to Idaho after Arizona convictions

Posted at 8:01 AM, August 19, 2025
Scripps News Phoenix Scripps News Phoenix and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

PHOENIX (Scripps News Phoenix/Court TV) — Lori Daybell has been extradited back to Idaho after being convicted and sentenced in two separate murder conspiracy trials in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Daybell was extradited to Idaho early Monday morning.

Lori Daybell is escorted by officers

Lori Daybell is escorted by officers on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

Daybell was extradited to Arizona in November 2023 to face charges of conspiracy to commit murder in two cases.

In April, a jury found Daybell guilty of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

In June, another jury found Daybell guilty of conspiring to kill her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Last month, Daybell received two life sentences for her guilty verdicts in the two trials in Arizona.

Daybell was previously sentenced to life in prison in Idaho after being found guilty in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, as well as her fifth husband’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

