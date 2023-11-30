Lori Vallow Daybell extradited from Idaho to Arizona

By KATIE McLAUGHLIN

PHOENIX (Court TV) – Lori Vallow Daybell is now sitting in an Arizona jail, having been extradited from Idaho overnight.

The so-called Doomsday Cult Mom made her initial court appearance this morning in Phoenix to face charges related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, as well as conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell Makes Initial Arizona Court Appearance

According to documents obtained by Court TV from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Vallow Daybell, 50, was transferred to the Estrella Jail. At this morning’s court appearance the judge set an arraignment date for next Thursday, Dec. 7.

Vallow Daybell is already serving multiple life sentences in Idaho in connection with the murders of her two children, JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as her fifth husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, 49.

Court TV’s Legendary Trials: ID v. Lori Vallow Daybell (2023)

In the Arizona case, Vallow Daybell is charged with conspiring to kill Charles Vallow, who police say was gunned down by Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, on July 11, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. Cox died before any charges could be filed against him.

WATCH: Maricopa Sheriff: Lori Vallow Daybell Was ‘Chatty’ On 18-Hour Drive

Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiring to murder Boudreaux. According to police, Cox shot at Boudreaux’s Tesla on Oct. 2, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona. The bullet missed his head by mere inches.

In related news, a motions hearing was held yesterday for Vallow Daybell’s fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, who faces the death penalty at his 2024 murder trial.