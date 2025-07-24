Lori Daybell faces sentencing in Arizona cases

PHOENIX (Court TV) — Lori Vallow Daybell, already serving life sentences for three murders in Idaho, returns to court for sentencing on two additional conspiracy convictions in Arizona on Friday.

In April, Daybell was convicted of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot by Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, in 2019. In June, she was convicted of conspiracy to kill her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

No charges were initially filed in Vallow’s death, but after Daybell’s children disappeared and were found buried in the backyard of her new husband Chad Daybell’s property, police in Arizona reopened the case.

Her nine-day trial for Vallow’s death featured surreal moments with Daybell questioning the victim’s sister, Kay Woodcock, clashing with law enforcement, and confronting a woman who had dinner with Vallow the night before he was killed.

When Daybell asked Woodcock if she personally witnessed her conspire with Cox to kill Vallow, Woodcock responded, “No. But I saw a ton of evidence that did.”

In another exchange with Detective Nathan Duncan of the Chandler Police Department, Daybell pressed him about not having firsthand knowledge of what happened. Duncan acknowledged he wasn’t present at the scene.

Daybell also confronted Nancy Jo Hancock, who had dinner with Charles Vallow the night before his death. When Daybell suggested they spent their entire date discussing her, Atwood replied, “Don’t flatter yourself, no, we did not spend the whole date talking about you.”

The jury deliberated for about three hours before convicting Daybell.

Two months later, she returned to the same Phoenix courtroom, again representing herself, to face a second conspiracy to commit murder charge. This time, the intended victim was her ex-brother-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

During the trial, Daybell clashed with the judge, who threatened to introduce evidence of her four murder convictions if she attempted to present herself as having good character. When the judge raised his voice, Daybell objected, “You don’t need to yell at me either.”

“I’m not yelling,” the judge responded.

“Yeah, you are. You don’t need to talk to me that way,” Daybell countered.

As she was removed from the courtroom, Daybell insisted, “I’m very courteous to you,” to which the judge replied, “You’ve been nothing near courteous to me during these proceedings.”

The jury in the second case took less than an hour to convict her.

Daybell will return to Judge Beresky’s courtroom for her sentencing hearing on July 25, where she could receive two more life sentences to add to the three she is already serving in Idaho for the murders of her children, Tylee and J.J., as well as for the murder of Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy.

