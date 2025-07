Vinnie Politan talks about Lori Daybell’s interview conducted from jail with news director Nate Eaton. Daybell discusses her trials, the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell. Lori Daybell is serving life in prison without parole.

Catch up on the facts about Lori Daybell HERE.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.