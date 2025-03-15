Lori Daybell Motion Hearing | Court TV Podcast

The legal troubles surrounding convicted killer Lori Daybell are far from over. After her double murder conviction in 2023 in the deaths of her two children, Lori was extradited to Arizona to face charges related to the shooting death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, and the attempted shooting of her niece’s ex-husband. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features a hearing on 3/11/2025 where Lori Daybell has elected to represent herself.

For more on the Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial, CLICK HERE. Listen to Lori Daybell’s Idaho Murder Trial HERE.