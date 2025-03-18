Lori Vallow Daybell in court days before start of Arizona murder trial

PHOENIX (Court TV) — Lori Vallow Daybell was back in court just days before her Arizona murder trial is scheduled to begin.

Lori Daybell appears in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Court TV)

Lori was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for murdering her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Now she’s in Arizona, where she faces charges of murdering her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and conspiring in an attempt to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

The two cases in Arizona are being tried separately, with Lori scheduled to stand trial for Vallow’s murder first. Jury selection begins March 31.

The parties were in court Tuesday to discuss the status of outstanding discovery requests and trial logistics. Daybell also insisted she wanted to start her trial on March 31 even if it meant her computer forensics expert would be unable to complete his investigation.

It also emerged that Daybell wants to call reporter Nate Eaton as a witness and is contemplating testifying in her defense.

