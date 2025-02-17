Luigi Mangione says he’s ‘grateful’ in message to supporters

NEW YORK (Court TV) — Luigi Mangione, who remains behind bars in New York, is now communicating with his supporters via a new website launched by his legal team.

Mangione is facing a total of 20 counts in New York, Pennsylvania and federal courts that include terrorism, stalking and murder after he allegedly gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a hotel in midtown Manhattan. The murder set off a nationwide manhunt that spanned days until Mangione’s arrest in Pennsylvania.

While Mangione faces serious charges, he has garnered support from people who have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to his legal fund via online fundraisers. Since his arrest in December, Mangione has remained silent behind bars and has been seen only briefly at court hearings. Now, Mangione’s New York-based legal team, led by Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has launched a website to offer updates about his case and share messages from the defendant himself.

READ MORE | Inside the state and federal charges against Luigi Mangione

A message on the website explains that it was created “to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation.” It also features a message from Mangione: “I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

The website features information about how to send messages to Mangione behind bars and invites supporters to continue contributing to his legal defense fund. As of Feb. 17, the fundraiser had surpassed $460,000.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which carry maximum sentences of life in prison and/or a potential death sentence in federal court. He is next expected to appear at a hearing on state charges in New York on Feb. 21.