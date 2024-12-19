Should Supporters Be Allowed to Fund Luigi Mangione's Defense?

Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been charged with murder as an act of terrorism. Also: Brad Simpson, husband of missing Texas mom and realtor Suzanne Simpson, is seeking bond. (12/19/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

split screen of luigi mangione and reporter

Luigi Mangione Facing Federal Charges for Murder of CEO

Young perp walks into a jail or court setting

Watch Luigi Mangione Arrive at Pennsylvania Courthouse

Young man in prison garb looks behind his shoulder and appears to yell

Should Supporters Be Allowed to Fund Luigi Mangione's Defense?

Mangione Extradition

Luigi Mangione Expected to Waive Extradition

Zarka Jury Split

Jury Can't Reach Unanimous Decision in Aggravating Factor Penalty Phase

Older gentleman in a suit and tie learns his fate.

Killing in a Convenience Store Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

police interview

'He Was Going to Kill Me': Jeannine Jaramillo Lies to Police in Interview

Young man with dark, bushy hair is mid-scream as he's escorted into a building wearing an orange prison jumper.

Is Luigi Mangione a Domestic Terrorist?

taylor schabusiness in court

Taylor Schabusiness Charged With Attacking Prison Staff

surveillance video of altercation in convenience store

What Do These Jury Questions Mean for Taiseer Zarka's Outcome?

School Shooting Press Conference

Police Investigating Possible Manifesto Circulating on Social Media

alvin bragg news conference

Luigi Mangione Charged with Murder as an Act of Terror

MORE VIDEOS