Man accused of killing teen at Walmart had allegedly attacked before

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Court TV) — A man is facing murder charges in Georgia after allegedly stabbing a teenager to death at a Walmart.

Delano Middleton, 48, is charged with murder in the death of J.T. Schroeder, 18, who died days after he was attacked at a Walmart on Wilmington Island on Oct. 23.

Police told WJCL that Middleton was pushing a shopping cart out of the Walmart when Schroeder approached and kicked the shopping cart. “I got there as fast as I could and saw blood everywhere,” Schroeder’s father told the outlet. “He was literally stabbed over ten times until he finally bled out and died.”

This isn’t the first time Middleton has been in trouble. A woman told WTOC that four years before last month’s deadly stabbing, Middleton attacked her. Erica Young was working at a U-Haul when Middleton came in, stole keys and then went outside to take a truck. When Young asked if he needed help, she said Middleton pushed a cart on top of her and stabbed her repeatedly. “When I was on the ground, he told me that he wanted to watch me bleed out,” Young said. “I’ve never met him before that day, never had any contact with him.”

In that case, Middleton was sentenced to two years in jail.

Records reviewed by Court TV show that Middleton is being held without bond. He is due to appear in court on Nov. 20.