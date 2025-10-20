Man accused of killing woman in game of ‘Russian roulette’

CINCINNATI (Scripps News Cincinnati) — An Ohio man is being held on a $1 million bond after prosecutors said he shot a woman in the chest during a card game.

Omarion Horne, 23, is charged with murder in the Oct. 5 death of Rachel Counts.

In court on Oct. 10, prosecutors said Counts, Horne and other friends were together at a home playing cards when Horne allegedly pulled a revolver out of one of his pockets.

Prosecutors said Horne removed all the bullets in the gun but one and said “let’s play Russian roulette,” while pointing the gun at his own head.

Horne then pointed the gun at Counts and pulled the trigger; the single bullet in the gun fired, hitting Counts in the chest and killing her, prosecutors said.

As the prosecutor read the allegations against him, Horne began to cry.

Judge Alan Triggs agreed with prosecutors that a high bond was warranted in this case and said Horne had used the firearm as if it were a toy.

“It certainly isn’t,” said Judge Triggs.

Horne’s defense attorney had requested a $100,000 bond, telling the judge the shooting was not intentional and that Horne had no criminal record, no juvenile record and had significant ties to his community.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Cincinnati, an E.W. Scripps Company.