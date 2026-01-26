Man charged with murder after estranged wife found down embankment

Posted at 12:07 PM, January 26, 2026
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Court TV) — A California man has been charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife, whose body was found down a steep embankment in Crestline, prosecutors announced.

Gordon Abas Goodarzi, 66, faces one count of murder in the November 18, 2025, death of Aryan Papoli, 58, according to a press release.

A Jane Doe sketch later identified as Aryan Papoli

A Jane Doe sketch later identified as Aryan Papoli. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities responded to Highway 138 and Crestline Road on November 18 for a report of a deceased person. When they arrived, they located the victim approximately 75 feet down a steep embankment. The San Bernardino County Fire Department retrieved the victim from the side of the mountain before she was transported to the coroner’s office, where she remained unidentified for approximately two weeks.

In Dec., Papoli’s son told News Nation that she and her husband, Goodarzi, founded U.S. Hybrid, a clean energy company, and that she moved to Newport Beach after her retirement.

Goodarzi was charged on Jan. 23. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 27 at the San Bernardino Justice Center.

