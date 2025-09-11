Man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend, tossing 3-year-old into river

CINCINNATI (Scripps News Cincinnati) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend and putting her 3-year-old son into the Ohio River has pleaded guilty to their murders.

In court on Wednesday, Desean Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder. Brown previously faced two counts of aggravated murder, one count of gross abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence.

Judge Leah Dinkelacker took the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation and sentenced Brown to two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Brown previously faced the death penalty.

It’s been nearly five years since Nylo and Nyteisha Lattimore were tragically killed and Desean Brown was arrested for their murders.

Nyteisha was stabbed to death in her home on Dec. 5, 2020, according to police. Her body would not be discovered until Dec. 12, 2020, when officers found it abandoned on Pete Rose Way in downtown Cincinnati.

Brown let Nyteisha’s body sit in her apartment for at least five days, prosecutors said, before using a body bag to remove it from the apartment. Prosecutors have shown stills from surveillance footage dated Dec. 11 showing Brown carrying a large bag through a hallway in her Walnut Hills apartment building.

Prosecutors said they believe 3-year-old Nylo was thrown into the river alive one day after Nyteisha’s murder, on Dec. 6. Nylo’s empty stroller was discovered along the Ohio River, not far from where his mother’s body was located, on Dec. 13.

Nylo’s body has never been recovered.

Cincinnati police detectives have said in court that it appeared Nyteisha was pregnant with Brown’s child, but had a miscarriage. Detectives believe Brown killed her and Nylo out of retaliation for the miscarriage.

“While the evidence was strong, the plea spares the victims’ family years of painful appeals,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich wrote in a press release after the hearing. “The agreement was initially offered under the prior administration but was finalized after Brown was recently found competent to stand trial.”

This story was originally written by Scripps News Cincinnati, an E.W. Scripps Company.