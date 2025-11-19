Melodee Buzzard’s mom appears in court on false imprisonment charge

LOMPOC, Calif. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo) — The mother of a missing 9-year-old girl from Vandenberg Village made her second court appearance on Wednesday in connection with the false imprisonment case against her.

Authorities say the felony charge is unrelated to the disappearance of Buzzard’s daughter, Melodee.

Investigators have been searching for the girl since Oct. 14, when school officials reported Melodee’s prolonged absence.

Buzzard has been uncooperative with that investigation, authorities say, adding that the mother has not provided any information about her daughter’s whereabouts.

Wednesday morning’s court appearance was quick, lasting less than one minute.

MORE | Investigators: Missing Melodee Buzzard’s mom changed wigs on road trip

Dressed in a black top, sweater, pants and wearing the long, curly wig she was wearing at the time of her arrest, Buzzard was escorted into the Lompoc courtroom alongside her public defender.

Both sides confirmed to the judge that they’re ready to proceed with a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

That hearing is an opportunity for the defense and prosecution to present evidence before the judge and call witnesses. The judge will then rule on whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the felony charge against Buzzard and move her case forward to trial.

Buzzard spent five days behind bars following her arrest before the judge ordered that she be released with GPS monitoring.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which is being assisted by the FBI in the case involving Melodee’s disappearance, says there are no new updates in that investigation as of now.

This story was originally written by Kathrene Herndon for Scripps News San Luis Obispo, an E.W. Scripps Company.