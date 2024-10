Thirty-one years after Erik and Lyle Menendez stood trial for the shotgun murders of their parents, this controversial and tragic case still captivates the world of true crime. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the first day of Lyle Menendez’s testimony from 1993. Hear his first-hand account as he tearfully details the alleged sexual abuse he suffered from his parents.

