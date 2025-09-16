Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menendez as they sought a new trial. The Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that evidence that the brothers were abused by their father would not have changed the outcome of their trial. (9/16/25) MORE

Appeals, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menende

Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers booking photos

Listen: Audio Released From Menendez Brothers' Parole Board Hearings

Carly Gregg in court

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

Erik Menendez photo

Lyle Menendez Faces Parole Board After Erik Denied Release

Erik Menendez parole hearing

A Look Outside Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing

Menendez brothers' parole hearings

Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing Set to Begin Today, Lyle's Set for Tomorrow

booking photos of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Judge Orders DA's Office To Explain Evidence Kept Out Of Menendez' Brothers' Trial

Sarah Boone in court

Sarah Boone Files Inquiry Complaining About Appellate Attorney

Shanda Vander Ark testifies in court

Shanda Vander Ark Requests New Trial In Son's Death

Sarah Boone in court

Time's Running Out For Sarah Boone To Appeal Her Murder Conviction

Jordan Henning in court

Jordan Henning Claims Abuse, Admits Fetlife Membership

Zachary Adams in court

Dylan Adams Denies Killing Holly Bobo At Brother's Hearing

MORE VIDEOS