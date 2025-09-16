Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

- Watch Live
A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menendez as they sought a new trial. The Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that evidence that the brothers were abused by their father would not have changed the outcome of their trial. (9/16/25) MORE
