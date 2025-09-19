The Menendez Brothers' Parole Hearings | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan examines the parole hearings of Lyle and Erik Menendez, questioning the credibility of their explanations for the murders of their parents and the influence of their family on the parole process. (9/18/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menende

Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers booking photos

Listen: Audio Released From Menendez Brothers' Parole Board Hearings

14-year-old Derek Rosa, who's accused of killing his mother.

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Bid to Have Judge Tossed From Case

Carly Gregg in court

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

menendez brothers

Were the Menendez Parole Hearings 'Rigged'?

Erik Menendez photo

Lyle Menendez Faces Parole Board After Erik Denied Release

erik menendez denied parole

Erik Menendez Denied Parole for Misbehavior in Prison

Erik Menendez parole hearing

A Look Outside Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing

Menendez brothers' parole hearings

Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing Set to Begin Today, Lyle's Set for Tomorrow

Sarah Grace Patrick

Sarah Grace Patrick Denied Bond in Killings of Mom, Stepdad

Anna Millette sentenced

Anna Millette Sentenced For Killing Her Mother With Car

female witness testifying in court

Victim's Sister Pleads That Sarah Grace Patrick Not Be Released on Bond

MORE VIDEOS