The Menendez Brothers' Parole Hearings | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan examines the parole hearings of Lyle and Erik Menendez, questioning the credibility of their explanations for the murders of their parents and the influence of their family on the parole process. (9/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?