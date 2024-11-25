Missing kayaker ‘alive and well’ overseas; sheriff pleas for his return

GREEN LAKE, Wisc. (NBC 26) — The missing kayaker who deputies say faked his own death on Green Lake is “alive and well” overseas, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

At a news conference Thursday, Sheriff Mark Podoll said his team first got in contact with Ryan Borgwardt on Nov. 11, through a woman who spoke Russian. Sheriff Podoll did not comment on whether this was the same woman from Uzbekistan with whom Borgwardt was communicating prior to his disappearance.

Podoll said his team has been in contact with Borgwardt almost daily ever since, but deputies still do not yet know exactly where Borgwardt is. However, they believe he is somewhere in eastern Europe.

Sheriff Podoll said Borgwardt shared a video of himself with authorities.

“​I’m in my apartment. I am safe, secure, no problem,” Borgwardt said in the video.

Sheriff Podoll said Borgwardt told them he overturned his kayak in the lake, and paddled a child-size inflatable boat to shore.

The sheriff said Borgwardt then rode an e-bike through the night to Madison, caught a bus to Detroit and then Canada, where he boarded a flight.

“One of the things that he did say was he didn’t expect us to go more than two weeks in searching for him,” Sheriff Podoll said. “Well, I hate to tell you, he picked the wrong sheriff in the wrong department.”

The sheriff said Borgwardt has expressed concern about how he’d be received if he returns home, but said law enforcement is still trying to convince him to come back to his family.

“Christmas is coming, and what better gift he could give his kids is to be there for Christmas,” Podoll said.

Borgwardt was first reported missing in August, prompting multiple agencies to assist in searches.

Earlier this month, the story took a dramatic turn when deputies revealed they believe Borgwardt is still alive and in Europe.

Podoll said Borgwardt is facing an obstruction charge. The sheriff’s office is also seeking for Borgwardt to pay between $35,000 and $40,000 in restitution, and $7,000 in equipment expenses. The sheriff indicated federal charges could be filed as well.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.