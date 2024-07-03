Missing son of ex-NFL player Daniel Muir located, parents arrested

Posted at 8:17 AM, July 3, 2024 and last updated 10:40 AM, July 3, 2024
Scripps News Indianapolis and Court TV Staff

CASS COUNTY (Scripps News Indianapolis/Court TV) — Missing 14-year-old Bryson Muir, son of former NFL player Daniel Muir, has been located safe and his parents are in custody, according to Indiana State Police.

In a press release, ISP said SWAT executed search and arrest warrants Wednesday morning at the Logansport home of Daniel and Kristen Muir. Bryson “who appeared safe and well, was released to the care and custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services,” said ISP.

boy smiles

Bryson Muir (Indiana State Police via Scripps News Indianapolis)

Authorities said Daniel and Kristen were arrested on charges of obstruction of justice. Daniel is additionally charged with domestic battery.

Last week, a Silver Alert was issued for Bryson who had last been seen leaving his grandmother’s home in Ohio with his mother, Kristen, in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban belonging to Servant Leader’s Foundation in Kokomo.

His father, Daniel, is a former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle.

Wright said Bryson showed up to her home with a black eye and swollen face.

After he and his mom left Wright’s home, authorities said Wright called the police with concerns.

Shortly after leaving the house, ISP said the vehicle Kristen was driving was pulled over by the Garfield Heights Police Department in Ohio, but Bryson was not in the car.

According to Indiana State Police, Daniel and Kristen Muir agreed to bring Bryson to meet with ISP investigators at the Peru Post on June 21.

The agreement was to meet at 12 p.m. At approximately 11 a.m. police said the Muirs backed out of the arrangement.

