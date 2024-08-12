Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Mom, boyfriend charged in murder of boy confined to pen, stapled to wall

Posted at 9:17 AM, August 12, 2024
Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit/Court TV) — A mother and her boyfriend are facing multiple charges in what officials are calling one of the worst child abuse cases they’ve ever seen.

According to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, 6-year-old Giovanni “Chulo” Jennings died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen and a perforated bowel “after a lengthy period of confinement and abuse.”

mugshots of man and woman

Daniel Giacchina and Elaina Jennings (Oakland County Jail)

On July 30, police were called to a home in Madison Heights for a boy not breathing. When police and EMS arrived, they said they found severe physical injuries on Giovanni. He was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred to the Detroit Medical Center before passing away from his injuries on July 31.

The boy’s mother, 25-year-old Elaina Jennings, and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Daniel Giacchina, were arrested in the case, and on Friday, the prosecutor amended the charges against the defendants to include murder and child abuse in the first-degree.

McDonald said her office in conjunction with the Madison Heights Police Department have spent more than 100 hours reviewing evidence in the case, including cell phone data, photos and items seized.

As we carefully sifted through the evidence, what we found can only be described as horrific,” said McDonald.

Officials say evidence revealed Giovanni was being severely abused by the defendants, which allegedly involved physical assaults, including shooting at the boy with a BB gun. McDonald said Giovanni was confined to a pen in a corner of a bedroom and that he was bound to a wall by the use of a staple gun.

According to the prosecutor’s office, another child in the home told a forensic interviewer that Giacchina punched the boy multiple times in the abdomen about three days before his death.

Giovanni reportedly began vomiting and his condition worsened until he became unresponsive on July 30.

McDonald said Elaina falsely told police that she left the boy with his biological father. An investigation reportedly revealed that there was no evidence the boy’s father had any connection to the crimes.

The defendants were arraigned on Friday. A probable cause conference is set for August 21.

Officials said they will continue to fight for justice for Giovanni in this case.

All children have a right to grow up in a home free of fear,” said McDonald. “This child and his siblings suffered unimaginable abuse and lived in fear every day.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Robert Telles attends motions hearing.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Suspect Appears for Court Hearing

Robert Telles is charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, but says he was framed by police. More

Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017

Young Thug RICO Trial: GA v. Williams, et. al

Rapper Young Thug and five others are standing trial for charges including racketeering, conspiracy and murder. More

Female attorney dressed all in black delivers an argument while gesticulating.

Triple Murder Over $600 Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing

Prosecutor delivers rebuttal closing argument in the Triple Murder Over $600 Trial. Nya Thao is accused of killings 3 men. This is a retrial. More

TRENDING

Karen Read in court.
Man in orange vest and sun hat
Karen Read in court.
Man in red jumpsuit

LATEST NEWS

Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017
A man whispers to a second man in court
man appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS