Mom charged with murder after drowning daughter in creek

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Scripps News Nashville) — Hendersonville Police are investigating the death of 7-year-old Piper after her mother reportedly drowned her in the water along a local greenway.

According to officials, the mother, Brandi Nicole Elliot, stated that she wanted time alone after a rough day, and that her daughter came outside and “refused to leave [her] alone.”

Piper did not want to stay inside by herself.

The mother then took the child across the street to the greenway. She said that since the victim would not “give her what she wanted, time alone, that she would give her what she wanted.”

That’s when Elliot reportedly held her under the water until she felt her bubbling. She reportedly told the child to be quiet while she held her under the water.

“It’s not like the Brandi we knew,’ said DeAnna Sartain.

She is a friend of Elliot’s, having worked together for several years.

Sartain also knew Piper.

“She was always smiling … she was just a vivacious child,” she said.

Sartain says that on Saturday, Elliott took Piper to visit her father in the hospital and everything seemed fine. They went there and Piper colored pages from a book to put on the wall, and two hours later Piper had passed away.

“Is there any way you can explain this? What do you think could have led her to do this?” We asked.

“I keep analyzing it and there’s nothing. I just don’t get it,” Sartain said.

Elliot was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Sumner County Jail. The District Attorney didn’t say if he would seek the death penalty in this case. A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.