Nanny jailed without bond after grandfather killed while checking on child

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit/Court TV) — A nanny accused of fatally stabbing an elderly grandfather while caring for his granddaughter has been ordered held without bond on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Samantha Rae Booth, 35, is charged in the death of 83-year-old David Ong, who was found with multiple stab wounds in the basement of his daughter’s home on Friday evening.

According to police, the deadly encounter began when Ong’s daughter, who was out of town, asked her father to check on her child and the nanny at the home that evening.

When Ong failed to update his daughter after arriving at the home, she contacted her brother-in-law and asked him to check on both Ong and the child.

The brother-in-law arrived at the home shortly after and heard noises coming from the basement. He told police he encountered Booth in a manic state, covered in blood and making incriminating comments, and saw his father-in-law lying on the floor with severe injuries.

The brother-in-law grabbed the child and attempted to flee the home, but had to fend off attacks from Booth, police said. Booth allegedly continued to pursue the man and child while armed with a screwdriver until they were able to take shelter in a neighbor’s home.

When officers arrived, they found Booth with blood on her hands. She was detained after a brief foot pursuit during which she removed her clothes, according to police.

Prosecutors said the family had known Booth for two years and she had previously cared for the child without incident. She appeared normal at the start of the day and into the afternoon, but officers found suspected psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in her purse.

“When you start dealing with natural products like mushrooms, there are so many different chemicals that can be there. They can make you frightened, paranoid, aggressive or withdrawn, and there’s no telling what you get. To run out in public with no clothes on, that’s very disorganized behavior that’s most consistent with intoxication with a hallucinogen,” mental health expert Dr. Gerald Shiener told Scripps News Detroit.

Booth faces six charges, including first-degree murder and second-degree child abuse. A judge ordered her held without bond following her arraignment on Tuesday.

“Mom in this case did what she was supposed to do. This person was allegedly trusted and known to this family and there was nothing in her appearance or background that mom knew about,” Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

This story was reported by Scripps News Detroit and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.