Nanny accused of killing grandfather to undergo competency evaluation

PONTIAC, Mich. (Court TV) — A woman accused of murdering an elderly grandfather while he was caring for his grandchild has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

Samantha Booth is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after allegedly stabbing 83-year-old David Ong at his daughter’s home. At the time, Booth was working at the house as a nanny for Ong’s young grandchild.

At a brief court hearing on Friday, Booth’s attorney confirmed that he had received “voluminous” discovery from the prosecution and had begun to review the evidence with his client; based on those records and conversations with his client, Booth’s attorney requested that the judge order a competency review and a criminal responsibility review for her, to be conducted by a psychologist.

MORE | Nanny jailed without bond after grandfather killed while checking on child

The prosecution did not object to the request. The judge ordered the exams to be conducted and ordered the parties to return to court in 60 days.

When the attack happened, Ong had gone to his daughter’s home to check on her child and Booth, her nanny. When Ong didn’t offer any update, the daughter called her brother-in-law. He reported finding Booth in a “manic state,” covered in blood and Ong lying on the floor with severe injuries.

Prosecutors say Booth had previously watched the child with no incident. Officers allegedly found suspected psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in her purse.

At Friday’s hearing, Booth requested her attorney note some matters into the official record, including her difficulty in communicating outside of the jail.