New lawsuit claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs drugged and raped teen

A new lawsuit accuses music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl at a house party in 2000 in the presence of two other celebrities, one of whom the lawsuit accuses of raping her as well.

The lawsuit is the latest to accuse Combs of using his celebrity status — and the resources of his bu

siness empire — to lure unsuspecting men, women and minors to lavish parties or drug-fueled hangouts where Combs and others allegedly assaulted them.

“Combs has been allowed for years to conduct himself in this manner without any consequences. He believes he is above the law. He is not,” the new lawsuit states.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee said in September that his firm intends to file lawsuits on behalf of 120 people from different backgrounds accusing Combs of sexual abuse and advertised a hotline for more accusers to call.

Through his representatives, Combs said he “emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.” His legal team said they would not comment on each allegation, noting that “the truth will prevail” in court.

In the latest lawsuit, filed October 20 in New York federal court, a woman from Alabama identified as Jane Doe claims Combs and another celebrity raped her at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was 13 years old when she went to the show in New York without a ticket hoping to gain entry. Instead, she met a limousine driver who claimed to work for Combs. He invited her to an afterparty, telling her “Combs liked younger girls” and she “fit what Diddy was looking for,” the lawsuit alleges.

After the show, the lawsuit alleges the driver brought the teen to a large white house with a driveway. Once inside, she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement informing her that she could not discuss what happened at the party, the lawsuit states.

“Inside the house, Plaintiff recognized many celebrities in what appeared to be a living room. Waitstaff carried trays of drinks, and loud music played throughout the house. Plaintiff observed widespread drug use, including marijuana and cocaine.”

After consuming just one drink — “a reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter” — the teen began to feel “woozy and lightheaded” and found an empty bedroom to rest in, according to the lawsuit.

Combs entered the room with two unnamed celebrities, a man and a woman, the lawsuit claims. He approached the teen “with a crazed look in his eyes” and grabbed her, saying “You are ready to party!”

WATCH | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Assaults Cassie in 2016 Surveillance Video

The lawsuit alleges Combs and the other male celebrity raped the teen while the woman watched. The teen escaped by hitting Combs as he allegedly tried to force her to perform oral sex, then ran out of the room naked with her clothes in her hands.

She dressed and fled the home and eventually reached a gas station where a clerk let her use the phone to call her father.

“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit allegations bear similarities to Combs’ criminal case in New York, where he has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.