New Mexico man facing charges after 11-month-old child found partially buried

Posted at 8:15 AM, February 14, 2026
FARMINGTON, N.M. (Court TV) — A New Mexico man is behind bars and facing charges after his 11-month-old child was found partially buried near his home.

John Hannon

John Hannon is facing charges after his 11-month-old child was found partially buried. (San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

John Hannon is charged with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence in the death of the baby, whose name was not released by investigators.

In an announcement posted on social media, San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said that the 11-month-old was first reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 8. The child’s mother called investigators, saying her child had been missing since the day before. The woman told officers that Hannon took the couple’s 4-year-old and 11-month-old child with him to Family Dollar on foot, but returned with only the 4-year-old. When asked about it, Hannon allegedly said that the baby’s grandmother had come to pick him up.

A detective heard the radio traffic about the missing child and connected it with a stroller found discarded in an empty irrigation ditch nearby. Following shoe impressions, they soon found discarded clothing belonging to both the baby and Hannon. The next morning, the child’s body was found partially buried.

Pathologists determined the child’s death was a result of homicide, but Ferrari did not release any other information about how the baby died.

“There is no greater evil than individuals who hurt and kill children,” Ferrari said. “You have my word, we will do everything in our power to bring justice to this precious child.”

Hannon is also facing unrelated drug charges.

