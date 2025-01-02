New Orleans attack: at least 15 dead, dozens injured

Law enforcement officials said that the suspect was killed following a shootout with police. Two officers were also wounded in the incident but are in stable condition, according to police.

A photo circulated among law enforcement officials showed a bearded Jabbar wearing camouflage next to the truck after he was killed by police, according to The Associated Press.

The FBI said weapons, an ISIS flag, and a potential improvised explosive device were located inside the vehicle. Authorities added that other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter.

President Joe Biden revealed Wednesday night that the FBI informed him that the suspect posted on social media prior to the attack that he was inspired by ISIS and had a desire to kill.

“It was very intentional behavior,” New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said at an earlier press conference. “This man was trying to run over as many people as he could.”

Authorities said the pickup truck used in the attack was rented through a car-sharing company. Without elaborating, officials said they don’t believe the suspect acted alone.

“To those who played a role in this horrific act of cowardice, we will find you we will bring you to justice,” Rep. Troy Carter, D-LA, said during a Wednesday briefing.

President Biden promised to keep the public informed about the investigation.

“I’ve directed my attorney general, the FBI director, the secretary of Homeland Security, head of the National Counterintelligence Terrorism Center, and the intelligence community to work on this intensively until we have a full and complete information,” the president said.

President-elect Donald Trump also commented on the attack, calling it an “act of pure evil.”

“Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department,” he said.

The incident happened as thousands of people celebrated the new year and college football fans gathered in New Orleans for The Sugar Bowl. The matchup between the University of Georgia and Notre Dame was scheduled to be held later in the day, less than a mile away from the attack. But officials announced that the game was postponed for 24 hours so bomb-sniffing dogs could sweep the Caesars Superdome to ensure it’s safe.

Meanwhile, University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead announced that a UGA student was also critically injured in the attack.

“I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community,” he said in a statement.

“As we continue to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers, the University will do everything in its power to support those in our community who have been impacted by this unspeakable event,” Morehead added.

The FBI has set up a digital tip line and is asking anyone with information related to the incident to please submit it here.

Federal and local law enforcement in Las Vegas, Nevada, are investigating whether an explosion outside of the Trump International Hotel on Wednesday was an act of terror and/or related to the incident in New Orleans. Officials in Las Vegas say a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck stopped outside of the glass entrance doors to the hotel’s valet area before it exploded, Scripps News Las Vegas reported. The person inside of the vehicle was killed and seven others outside were injured. The Cybertruck had been rented from a company called Turo before the attack.

In a post on social media, Elon Musk, Tesla Motors’ CEO, said, “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.

…READ MORE HERE