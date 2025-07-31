New Video Shows Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Months Before Murders | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 3:39 PM, July 31, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

What can we learn from a new video showing Bryan Kohberger after he was pulled over for failing to wear a seatbelt in Aug. 2022? Kohberger was convicted of four life sentences for the murders of the Idaho students. Plus, Julie Grant goes one-on-one with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

