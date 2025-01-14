Judge: NICU nurse accused of abusing baby to stay in jail for her own safety

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (Scripps News Richmond) — A Henrico County judge denied bond for a former NICU nurse over concerns for her safety if she were to be released from jail.

On Monday, Judge Stuart Williams, Jr. said he would feel more comfortable granting Erin Strotman bond if he had assurances regarding her stability.

Strotman is accused of causing multiple fractures to a five-month-old baby boy on November 10, 2024 at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

In a cramped courtroom on Monday, Strotman appeared via video from Henrico Jail, while the baby’s father and Strotman’s parents sat just feet away from each other.

Hospital officials reported that two additional babies were found with unexplained fractures in November and December of 2024, but no charges have yet been filed in those cases.

The hospital noted that the recent fractures bear similarities to incidents involving four other infants at the same NICU during the summer of 2023.

Strotman was placed on paid administrative leave in 2023 after the hospital conducted an internal investigation into the initial four cases.

Child Protective Services and Henrico Police also investigated but were unable to identify a perpetrator.

During Monday’s court proceedings, it was revealed that Strotman’s leave was extended until September 2024, and just weeks after her expected return, three new cases of fractured babies were reported.

Scripps News Richmond reporter Melissa Hipolit asked Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor whether everything possible was done to investigate the earlier incidents.

Taylor responded that previously closed investigations can be reopened, allowing for additional evidence review.

“I don’t want to go too much into the rearview of what happened in 2023,” Taylor said. “But what I can say, generally speaking, is that just because a matter has been investigated and what we call closed, does not prohibit it from being reopened. Generally speaking, that can mean going back and reviewing the evidence that had been obtained at the time and also seeing what could be done more with that evidence.”

Strotman’s attorney, Jeff Everhart, argued in favor of bond, stating Strotman is not a flight risk and would be safer in her parents’ gated community than in jail.

He cited threats received by Strotman due to videos circulating within the jail as a factor for his argument.

“I’m just told people have been watching videos in plain sight and other people have seen them and I think that is one of the reasons she is where she is,” he said.

Prosecutor Allison Martin countered, emphasizing her grave concerns about Strotman’s safety if she were released, noting that social media threats had been made against her.

Everhart countered that claiming he had discussions with Henrico’s head of Public Safety suggested police would assist in ensuring Strotman’s safety if released.

“If we are fortunate enough to get her a bond law enforcement assured me that they will help assist her in being safe,” he said.

Ultimately, Judge Williams emphasized his responsibility to protect both Strotman and the community, deciding it was in her best interest to remain in jail and denying bond.

Everhart said he planned to appeal the judge’s decision, with Strotman’s next court date set for May 12.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Richmond, an E.W. Scripps Company.