NICU Nurse Faces New Charges, Is Now Accused of Abusing 3 Babies Total

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Nurse Erin Strotman, accused of abusing a premature baby, faces new felony charges related to injuries of that child and two others. Charges include malicious wounding and child abuse. She was previously charged over a 2024 baby fracture. (3/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?