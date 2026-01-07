Nikita Casap expected to plead guilty in deaths of mother, stepfather

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — A plea deal has been reached in a gruesome Waukesha County double murder case.

Nikita Casap, 18, is expected to plead guilty to two counts of homicide, with his other charges dropped.

Nikita Casap appears in court. (Scripps News Milwaukee)

Casap is accused of killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, in February 2025. Deputies were called to the home for a welfare check after Mayer’s mother in Massachusetts reported not hearing from them in weeks.

Prosecutors claim Casap went to school the day after the murders. He also allegedly continued living at home with the bodies for nearly two weeks before fleeing with $14,000 in cash.

He was eventually arrested in Kansas during a traffic stop.

His plea hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Casap faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years behind bars.

