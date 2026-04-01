No new trial for former police officer convicted of teen’s murder

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Court TV) — A former police officer convicted of killing a teenager is now planning to take his appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court after his appeal was denied.

Miles Bryant, 25, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping and concealing the death of another in the death of Susana Morales, 16. Bryant pleaded not guilty at trial.

In his motion for a new trial, Bryant argued inadequate assistance of counsel, arguing his attorney should have objected to testimony from the medical examiner during his trial.

Dr. Carol Terry had listed Morales’ death as “undetermined” following the autopsy, but said in her testimony, “I’m very suspicious of strangulation, chest impression, suffocation, smothering, something of that nature. And I just do not have the body in a condition where I can prove that or disprove that.” She further said, “These circumstances are very suspicious for homicidal violence. But I can’t prove it because of the condition of the remains.” Bryant’s appellate attorney argued that the testimony was inappropriate and his trial attorney’s failure to object constituted error.

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Tracy Drake, who represented Bryant at his trial, told the jury during opening statements, “At the conclusion of this trial, you will think that he’s the most callous, uncaring coward that you have ever seen,” and said, “You’re going to hear from Miles Bryant. He’s going to tell you exactly what happened.” But Bryant never took the stand to testify. His defense called no witnesses and presented no evidence; the jury deliberated for less than six hours before returning guilty verdicts on four of the five counts Bryant faced. He was acquitted of a charge of criminal attempt to commit rape.

Morales disappeared while walking home from a friend’s apartment on July 26, 2022. Her remains were found nearly 20 miles away in February 2023. Bryant lived in the apartment complex that Morales had visited, and at the time of her disappearance, worked as a “courtesy officer” there. The two had no prior relationship. Bryant worked as a police officer in Doraville but was fired immediately after his arrest.

While no brief has been filed with the court yet, Bryant’s appellate attorney has already filed a notice of appeal indicating the defendant plans to bring his case to the Georgia Supreme Court.