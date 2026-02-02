OH v. William Long: Deadly Divorce Murder Trial

Posted at 12:10 PM, February 2, 2026
LISBON, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio man faces life in prison if convicted of killing his ex-wife.

William Long Jr., 51, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, for the Nov. 2023 death of Michelle Long, 50.

FILE – William Long booking photo. (Columbiana County, Ohio Prosecutor’s Office)

Prosecutors allege William shot Michelle as she sat in her pickup truck in her driveway. The former couple had recently divorced and were “involved in ongoing legal proceedings,” according to court documents.

Authorities responded to Michelle’s home on Nov. 29 after receiving a 911 call at 9:28 p.m. reporting a shooting. Shortly after, William arrived at the scene and told authorities he had texted his ex-wife at 5 p.m. and had not received a response.

An investigation revealed that Michelle’s attorney told a detective that she had been at his office on the day she died and had “expressed concern for her safety due to (William’s) behavior.”

Investigators say cell phone data and digital evidence from a pickup truck point to William as the suspect. In Dec., a judge denied multiple defense motions to suppress evidence they argued was obtained through search warrants issued without probable cause.

At the time of her death, Michelle was a teacher at Leetonia High School.

