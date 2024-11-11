Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

OH v. William Mozingo Jr.: Four Days of Hell Trial

Posted at 7:23 AM, November 11, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

AKRON, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for days in a garage in standing trial.

William mozingo booking photo

William Mozingo is accused of kidnapping and beating a woman rescued from a garage. (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

William Mozingo, Jr. is charged with kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and strangulation for an attack on 23-year-old Chloe Jones, who was rescued by police from an Akron garage. Police responded to the home on Oct. 16, 2023, where they found Jones inside the garage with serious physical injuries. After her rescue, relatives said she suffered facial fractures, broken bones and a brain bleed.

Jones allegedly knew Mozingo, who police said offered to drive her home before taking her to his garage for days.

Her mother, Jessi Barham, described the alleged attack to Scripps News Cleveland: “He doused her in gasoline and was threatening to catch her on fire.” Barham said Mozingo also beat Jones with a baseball bat, hit her with his fists, and “would cuddle her in between beatings.”

Jones had been missing for four days before she was found. Bodycamera video showed police officers helping her down from what looked like a hole in the roof. While Mozingo was being taken away in handcuffs, he could be heard saying, “I love you, Chloe.”

Court records reviewed by Court TV reveal two previous convictions for kidnapping, assault, and menacing in Stark County, as well as a conviction on drug charges in Summit County.

Mozingo’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 12.

