OH v. Zachery Gilbert: Mother of Three Murder Trial

DRAKE COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio man is facing life in prison if convicted of fatally shooting a woman.

Zachery Gilbert, 26, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the Sept. 26, 2024, death of Brianne Otley, 34.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a female being shot, according to a press release. Otley was pronounced dead at the scene. Gilbert, who allegedly fled the area, was located several blocks away two hours after the 911 call was placed.

Authorities have not released a motive or any connection between Gilbert and Otley.

Otley was a single mother of three, according to her obituary.

Gilbert has opted for a bench trial, which means a judge, rather than a jury, will decide his fate.

Opening statements are expected Nov. 17.