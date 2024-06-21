Partial settlement for widower of bride killed by alleged drunk driver

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Court TV) — The widower of a bride killed on her wedding night by an alleged drunk driver will receive more than one million dollars in a partial settlement from several businesses.

Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson had gotten married just hours beforehand on April 28, 2023, when a vehicle driven by Jamie Lee Komoroski allegedly slammed into them, killing Miller and injuring Hutchinson and others. Komoroski, who was driving a rental car at the time of the crash, was allegedly “on a booze-filled day of bar hopping” before the deadly crash.

Less than one month after the crash, Hutchinson and the others who were on the golf cart filed a lawsuit against Komoroski, the rental car company, and the businesses they said served Komoroski alcohol before she got behind the wheel. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed, “Despite being noticeably and visibly intoxicated at each of these establishments, Jamie Komoroski continued to be served, provided, and/or allowed to consume additional and excessive amounts of alcohol at each of them.”

WATCH | Victim’s Mom: ‘She didn’t just kill my daughter, she killed all of us’

On June 19, a South Carolina judge approved a partial settlement in the lawsuit. The settlement, which addresses only one count of the original lawsuit — namely, the wrongful death of Samantha Miller — was reached with three businesses, an insurance company and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Court TV reviewed the settlement, which breaks down the amount each defendant will pay Hutchinson, who is acting as the representative of his late wife’s estate.

The Crab Shack: $640,000

Drop in Bar & Deli: $320,000

Snapper Jacks: $320,000

Progressive Northern Insurance: $75,000

Enterprise Rent-A-Car: $24,000

The settlement specifies that Hutchinson’s attorneys are entitled to one-third of the settlement as their cost as well as $51,001.83 in reimbursable costs.

Court TV reached out to Hutchinson’s attorneys for more information regarding the status of the rest of the lawsuit, which alleges negligent, grossly negligent and/or reckless hiring, supervision and training at the restaurants as well as negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Komoroski is facing charges including felony DUI and reckless homicide. She was released on bond in March. No trial date has been set.