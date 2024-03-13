Police: Florida woman cut mother’s heart out to ‘inspect it’

TALLAHASSEE (Court TV) — A Florida woman said she cut her mother’s heart out “to inspect it,” according to court documents obtained by Court TV.

Earleen Tucker, 58, is charged with premeditated homicide in the March 6 death of Lucille Tucker. Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department found Lucille’s body after responding to calls of a naked woman, identified as Earleen, trying to enter a delivery vehicle. While on the scene, Earleen led them inside her residence, which she shared with her elderly mother.

After finding Lucille’s body, officers directed Earleen to a couch, where she said, “It cannot end, it will not end. The saga will continue, people, until I am in a jail cell. I have to be prison for my actions.”

A warrant states Earleen had been hospitalized at least twice for “mental health issues,” the last time being 2009. A relative told police they “suspected Earleen had schizophrenia” but are “unaware of any medical diagnosis.”

During a police interview, Earleen allegedly told detectives she killed her mother, and that “she was a ‘sacrificial lamb’ and that she was ‘going to die with her.'” She later stated, “I murdered my mom in that house. She was mean to me but I didn’t care.” The warrant states detectives ended the interview after trying to advise Earleen of her Miranda rights.

Afterward, the warrant continues, “She made a statement referencing cutting her out her mother’s heart to inspect it. Earleen has continuously talked to herself almost non-stop for hours (in the interview room)” and “has made several admissions to killing her mother.”

Investigators say Lucille’s body had “multiple sharp-force injuries to the center of the chest” and a large wound “which could be consistent with an evisceration of the heart.” Officers also found a human organ in the living room.

Earleen has entered a not guilty plea. She is currently being held without bond.