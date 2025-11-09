Interview with a Killer S2E3 banner

Police release video of Jesse Butler’s arrest after controversial plea deal

Posted at 1:00 PM, November 9, 2025
STILLWATER, Okla. (Scripps News Tulsa) — Stillwater police released the body camera footage of the arrest of Jesse Butler for multiple counts of rape-related charges.

blurred face of teen as he's arrested

Bodycamera footage showed Jesse Butler as he was arrested on multiple rape-related charges. (Stillwater Police Dept. via Scripps News Tulsa)

Scripps News is bluring his face due to him being a minor at the time of his arrest.

Butler pleaded no-contest to 10 rape-related charges and one charge of violating a protective order. He was given a 78-year sentence that would’ve been around 10 years in prison if served concurrently.

However, a deal made between the prosecution and defense resulted in no jail time, but counseling instead. Butler’s father is a former football director at Oklahoma State University, leaving some to believe his connections led to a lighter sentence.

The case garnered national attention and the attention of Oklahoma lawmaker Justin JJ Humphrey.

In late October, Stillwater police issued a statement saying they were investigating calls made to Stillwater Public Schools about the case.

This story was originally written by Jennifer Maupin for Scripps News Tulsa, an E.W. Scripps Company.

